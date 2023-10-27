Northamptonshire councillor reinstated after 'Pride is sin' tweet

Councillor King Lawal said he "had not intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress" with his Pride tweetA Conservative councillor who was suspended after tweeting that "Pride is not a virtue but a Sin" has been reinstated to the local party.

"I therefore do not come against those celebrating Pride to attack who they are, my intention was to say that I would not celebrate this any more than I would celebrate a month of gossip or anything else the Bible calls sin."

Mr Smithers said: "On behalf of the Conservative members of the council, I can confirm we treat all members of the community equally and without bias." They said his statement on Thursday "did not go far enough to address the hurt", adding: "Councillor Lawal has been given the Conservative whip back and we don't believe he expressed any apology in his statement." headtopics.com

In his statement, Mr Lawal said the tweet was "an expression of my Christian faith by quoting passages from the Bible. This was an exercise in free speech." The Christian Concern group, which is supporting him, said: "The repercussions faced by councillor Lawal are unprecedented, demonstrating that Christians who hold public office can no longer express their beliefs without having their careers and lives dismantled."

