Northampton Saints to face Bulls with 13 changes in Champions Cup quarter-final

Northampton Saints will face a Bulls team featuring 13 changes in their Investec Champions Cup quarter-final. The Bulls have cited travel disruption in the build-up, with only two players retaining their places.

Saints are contesting their first Champions Cup quarter-final at Franklin's Gardens since 2000. The Bulls have left several Springboks at home. Bulls head coach Jake White criticized the travel arrangements, but SA Rugby defended their decision.

