Northampton nursery submits application to reduce size after being rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted

An application has been submitted to reduce the size of a popular Northampton nursery which was highly criticised and rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted . The Nannery Ltd, which runs the ABC123 nursery from St Georges Avenue, opposite The Racecourse, has sent in plans to West Northampton shire Council (WNC) to shrink down the number of children allowed on site from 110 to 80.

The proposals were received by WNC at the beginning of March, only a matter of weeks after Ofsted released a damning report rating the nursery ‘inadequate’ in all four categories. Failings noted by the education watchdog included hygiene concerns, a “significantly poor quality of care and education”, and safety issues including children being put at risk from potentially unknown people being let into the nursery. The nursery has disputed Ofsted’s findings from the inspection. Since the report was published, Ofsted visited twice more to monitor progress and ensure positive action was being implemente

