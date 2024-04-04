North Yorkshire Council planning officers recommend rejecting change of use for Horseshoe Inn

Just weeks after residents had the Horseshoe Inn at West Rounton registered as an Asset of Community Value, North Yorkshire Council planning officers have recommended a move by its owner, Stan Taylor, to change its use to a residential property is rejected. The advice to a meeting of the authority’s Richmond constituency planning committee on Thursday (April 11) comes after Mr Taylor began marketing the pub in January last year for £375,000, before reducing the price to £300,000.

In the subsequent 15 months there have been no viewings or offers for the pub. Documents lodged with the authority state tenants surrendered their lease during the 2020 Covid lockdown, but by the end of 2022, Mr Taylor decided to close the pub due to limited trade, energy costs and difficulties in the hospitality trade. In planning documents, Mr Taylor states it had “clearly been demonstrated that within the village there is insufficient usage and support to sustain the present premises

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Yorkshire County Council: Marking one year of the largest local authority in the countryThe leader of the largest local authority in the country by area has been reflecting on the first anniversary of the founding of North Yorkshire Council.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

North Yorkshire County Council defends 20 per cent increase in parking chargesA move to introduce inflation-busting charges at car parks run by a council facing a £41m annual deficit has been defended following criticism that motorists were being “milked” for money as they were “the easiest target”.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Leeds East Airport owner, 65, found guilty of assaulting parish council chairman in Yorkshire villageThe owner of Leeds East Airport has been found guilty of assaulting the chairman of the local parish council.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Financial troubles of North Yorkshire Moors Railway are not a surprise given cost of imported coalFrom: HA Douglas, Normandy Avenue, Beverley.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

North Yorkshire Water Park: European Axe Throwing Champion Carl Howe opens new Adventure WoodNorth Yorkshire Water Park's new Adventure Wood activities have been opened by the European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, ahead of the Easter break.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »