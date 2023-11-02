North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

South Korea’s military has backed reports made by secret agents that indicate the arms trade between Pyongyang and Moscow is active with spies claiming more than a million artillery shells have been given to Russia since August.
North Korea and Russia boosted the visibility of their partnership with an official visit from Kim Jong Un to Russia to meet with the Kremlin leader.According to politician Yoo Sang-bum, the shells already sent to Russia would roughly amount to two months’ supplies for Kremlin-backed soldiers, Mr Yoo said.
The NIS said North Korea is likely receiving Russian technology in return to assist the rogue nation with its plan to launch its first military spy satellite into orbit.
