North Glasgow butchers wins two major steak pie awards

It comes after Ross Neilson Butchers on Broomton Road in Balornock won the awards as part of the 2023 Steak Pie and Speciality Pie Evaluations.

The local store won a Gold Award in the Traditional Steak Pie category and a Gold Award in the Steak Pie with Pork Links category.The event was organised by Scottish Craft Butchers in conjunction with The Dalesman Group and John Scott Meat Ltd.

Simon Coles, Sales Manager of The Dalesman Group said: "The Dalesman Group proudly support local butchers to develop their recipes by supplying high-quality ingredients and are delighted to be sponsoring the Traditional Steak Pie Award for 2023.

"To be crowned champion in this category truly demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing consistent, high-quality products to customers. We would like to thank all those who took part and congratulate all the winners.”

Jason Ward of John Scott Meat added: "'The Speciality Steak Pie Awards are a fantastic opportunity for our customers to showcase their skill, creativity, and passion for crafting the perfect family pie.

