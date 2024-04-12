Normothermic Regional Perfusion Can Increase the Number of Patients Receiving Lung Transplants

A new study suggests that normothermic regional perfusion (NRP) can increase the number of patients receiving lung transplants . NRP is a technique that involves keeping donor lungs at body temperature and perfusing them with a solution to maintain their function. The study found that using NRP resulted in a higher number of viable lungs for transplantation, as well as improved outcomes for transplant recipients.

This research has the potential to significantly increase the availability of lungs for transplantation and improve the success rates of lung transplants

Normothermic Regional Perfusion Lung Transplants Transplantation Donor Lungs Viability Outcomes Medical Research

