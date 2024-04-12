Normothermic Regional Perfusion Can Increase the Number of Patients Receiving Lung Transplants

A new study suggests that normothermic regional perfusion (NRP) can increase the number of patients receiving lung transplants . NRP is a technique that involves keeping donor lungs at body temperature and perfusing them with a solution to maintain their function. The study found that using NRP resulted in a higher number of viable lungs for transplantation, as well as improved outcomes for transplant recipients.
This research has the potential to significantly increase the availability of lungs for transplantation and improve the success rates of lung transplants
Normothermic Regional Perfusion Lung Transplants Transplantation Donor Lungs Viability Outcomes Medical Research
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
UK Space Agency to open new headquarters and regional officesChief executive Dr Paul Bate said the development was ‘a transformational moment’ for the agency.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
UK Space Agency to open new headquarters and regional officesChief executive Dr Paul Bate said the development was ‘a transformational moment’ for the agency.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Watford Band makes national final with third place in regional contestA Watford-based brass band has earned a spot in a national final after claiming a podium spot at a regional competition.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »