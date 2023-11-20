NordPass Reveals Password Habits of US and UK Users

If you want to get local about things, NordPass customers in the US seem more likley to use generic passwords, with only one truly unique one –"shitbird" – in the top 20. UK residents prefer to show their team pride, with"liverpool,""arsenal,""chelsea," and the more-generic"football" all in the top 20, along with"cheese" and"dragon.
" According to NordPass, streaming platforms seem to be relegated to the bottom of the password priority list for most users, with users adopting particularly poor passwords compared to other credential categories it catalogs. As we seemingly need to remind you every year, longer passwords are always better, as are ones that combine upper and lower-case characters with numbers and symbols. For best results, use a password generator that can give you a long, random string that's harder to guess than 123456 – or even UNKNOWN, for that matter. And for the love of your IT team's sanity, don't reuse passwords. Get yourself a good password manager, too – be it NordPass or some other one. Just use something. Pleas
