Noel Gallagher's £800,000 Hotel Bill After Marriage Collapse

Noel Gallagher, the former Oasis frontman, received an £800,000 bill after checking out of the £2,500 per night Claridge's suite he had stayed in following his marriage collapse. Despite being worth around £56 million, the bill was still a significant amount for the rock star. Gallagher spent a considerable amount of time in the luxurious hotel during 2023.

What price the cure for a broken heart? If you're Noel Gallagher, it seems that about £800,000 should do the trick. That extraordinary figure, friends have told me, was their estimation of the bill the former Oasis frontman recently received after checking out of the £2,500 per night Claridge's suite he had decamped to after his marriage to PR executive Sara MacDonald collapsed. Even for a rock star worth around £56 million, it was enough to prompt a gulp.

Noel recently revealed that he spent much of 2023 holed up in the upmarket art deco hotel, one of London's finest. His 700sq ft junior suite, which came with a large living space, had its own fireplace, piano and extra deep marble bath (complete with individualised Claridge's bathing products

