Noel Gallagher reveals his thoughts on Premier League title battle

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has revealed who he believes will win the battle for the Premier League title between his club Manchester City , Liverpool and Arsenal . Arsenal currently lead the way but only on goal difference from Liverpool . City, who have won the championship for five of the past six seasons, are one point behind in third. The defending champions will go top on Saturday should they beat relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Etihad.
The focus will then switch to Sunday's top-of-the-table action with Liverpool entertaining Crystal Palace before Arsenal welcome Champions League-chasing Aston Villa to the Emirates. READ MORE: FSG sent angry Liverpool message as Joe Gomez demand backfires READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool promise after Atalanta and gives Trent Alexander-Arnold fitness update And ahead of another potentially pivotal weekend, Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the battle for top spot. Asked on talkSPORT if a repeat of last season's treble is still on for his beloved City, who are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, Gallagher said: "No, no, no, we're conceding too many chances. I look at Arsenal and I think they're barely conceding a corner let alone goals, let alone dropping points. As you know yourself, the best defence ordinarily wins the league and they're just not giving anything up. "Obviously I want City to win i
Noel Gallagher Premier League Manchester City Liverpool Arsenal Title Battle
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »