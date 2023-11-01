Noel Clarke 'satisfied' with libel battle ruling over sexual misconduct claims

Noel Clarke has said he is “satisfied” after a ruling in an early round of his High Court libel battle against the publisher of the Guardian newspaper.and Bulletproof, is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) for libel and data protection breaches over eight articles.

Mr Clarke’s barrister told the High Court in London the “overall impression” of the articles was “plainly one of guilt”. In a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Johnson said that seven of the articles “mean that there are strong grounds to believe that the claimant is guilty of various forms of sexual harassment” with the eighth meaning “grounds to investigate”.

“I look forward to now receiving the Guardian’s defence and progressing my claim for defamation in the High Court next year.” He added: “I accept the claimant’s submissions that in each of the first seven articles, the allegations made against the claimant are advanced in clear terms, and that there are features of the articles that lend credibility to the allegations that are made, most notably the sheer number of women who are said to have made similar complaints.” headtopics.com

