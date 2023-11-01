Noel Clarke 'satisfied' as judge rules against Guardian in libel battle

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Actor Noel Clarke has said he is 'satisfied' after a judge ruled that allegations of sexual misconduct against 20 women published in the Guardian were defamatory in an early round of his £10million High Court libel battle with the newspaper. The 47-year-old is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) for libel and data protection breaches over eight articles, including one from April 2021 which said 20 women who knew Mr Clarke in a professional capacity had come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement at the time he 'vehemently' denied 'any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing'. At a hearing last month, lawyers for Mr Clarke and the publisher made submissions over the 'natural and ordinary' meaning of the articles - how they would have been understood by an average reader. Mr Clarke's barrister told the High Court in London the 'overall impression' of the articles was 'plainly one of guilt

