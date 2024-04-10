Nobel Prize-Winning Physicist Peter Higgs Dies at 94

Scots Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94, The University of Edinburgh announced the 'remarkable' scientist's death on Tuesday, April 9. Higgs predicted the existence of a new particle - the so-called Higgs boson - in 1964, but it was almost 50 years before the particle's existence could be confirmed at the Large Hadron Collider . Higgs was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, Francois Englert, in 2013.

His theory on boson particles related to how the building blocks of matter get their mass. This theoretical understanding is a central part of the so-called Standard Model, which describes the physics of how the world is constructed. Top news stories today Edinburgh University Vice Chancellor Peter Mathieson said Higgs, who was born in the Scottish capital, was "a remarkable individual - a truly gifted scientist whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world that surrounds us." "His pioneering work has motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come." Don't miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond - Sign up to our daily newsletter here

