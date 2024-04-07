Noah Cyrus Likes Liam Hemsworth's Instagram Post Amid Family Feud Rumors

Noah Cyrus made a statement as she shared a like on her sister Miley Cyrus ' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth 's latest post. After the actor shared a '#legday' thirst trap on his Instagram , the 24-year-old singer left a like on his post. This comes amid the Cyrus family's alleged family feud after their mother Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell — with whom Noah was rumored to have been in a romantic relationship before the matriarch 'stole' him from her.
In the post shared by The Hunger Games star, he showed off his ripped physique and strong frame in a tank and joggers as he posed for a black-and-white mirror selfie in a gym. Liam — who is currently preparing to start production on the fourth season of The Witcher — also shared a promotional photo from his latest project, Land of Bad, to thank his fans for their suppor
