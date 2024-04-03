No Rest for the Wicked: Cross Platform Play on Windows

No Rest for the Wicked is a game that only supports cross platform play on Windows. Players can enjoy multiplayer action with every single player during the early access launch.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VideoGamerCom / 🏆 83. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wicked Little Letters Isn’t Very Wicked at AllColman and Buckley as neighbors at odds in Wicked Little Letters

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Ori developer's No Rest For The Wicked is coming to early access next monthThe new game from the makers of Ori And The Blind Forest is out soon and you can get it cheap if you buy it within the first two weeks.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Ori developer confirms solo offline mode in No Rest for the WickedTom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Aldi shoppers 'disappointed' over 'fancy' Jaffa hot cross bunsAldi's Village Bakery Jaffa Flavoured Hot Cross Buns amongst hot cross buns lovers and purists

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

The last thing a football shirt should do is make you angryPeople are getting very cross about a cross

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Iceland's Hot Cross Buns Decorated with a Tick Upset PuristsIceland supermarket has caused controversy by decorating hot cross buns with a tick instead of a cross. The move has upset some hot cross bun purists, who argue that the cross symbolizes the crucifixion of Jesus. Iceland is conducting a trial run of the Hot Tick Buns alongside traditional ones to gauge customer feedback.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »