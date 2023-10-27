No regrets for Wolff after Austin: Merc ‘would do the same again’ despite DSQ

Hamilton lost his P2 at the Circuit of the Americas after the FIA found that the plank underneath his car had suffered excessive wear.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, Wolff made it clear that Mercedes ‘would do the same again’. “I would take the same thing and I would also take the disqualification because we got it wrong,” he said. “I take the disqualification running for a race win and see the performance against running P3 and ending 25 seconds adrift.Wolff revealed that Mercedes’ new floor upgrade contributed to the excessive wear to the plank due to the additional downforce.

“No, the problem with the sprint race is the car goes into parc ferme, you can’t adjust it anymore and we thought on Saturday that could be on the limit but probably with a bit of a margin. We had a new floor, we’ve got more downforce, probably also in the sprint we didn’t run as much without DRS which smashed the floor more,” he explained. “The stars weren’t aligned.”“That’s the feedback we’ve got from the other teams,” he added. “They’re chatting to each other. Also on a management level. I think many, many teams were under the nine mil .” headtopics.com

