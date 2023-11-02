No prosecutions over protected tree breaches, report finds

There have been no prosecutions for breaches of a tree preservation order (TPO) in Northern Ireland, despite more than 300 reports in three years.

The Public Services Ombudsman had led a review after concerns were raised about the protection of trees in the planning system.Ombudsman Margaret Kelly found just one report resulted in enforcement action.As part of the review, all councils in Northern Ireland, as well as the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Deara) were asked how they ensure trees are protected in the planning system.

Overall, 26 recommendations were made in areas including policy and procedure, how tree preservation orders are recorded and enforcement strategies. The ombudsman found no council has processes in place for notifying local residents of pending applications for works to protected trees."But to really enable them to protect trees and to help us protect trees, then councils and the department need to do a lot more in terms of providing information and making that very accessible," she added. headtopics.com

She was also concerned that if enforcement was perceived as not being taken seriously, public confidence in the planning system risks being undermined.Paul Armstrong from the Woodland Trust said the report's findings were worrying."TPOs are one of the few protections that are available, and yet we see councils and the department not making full use of those protections.

