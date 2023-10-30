‘No-one can blame the Glazers’ – Neville rejects claim Man Utd transfer gaffe is Ten Hag’s fault

The Red Devils bought the Brazil international from Ajax in a deal worth around £82m with fans expecting big things after arriving with an impressive amount of goal contributions for the Dutch side.

However, in 32 Premier League appearances for Man Utd, Antony has only managed four goals and two assists with the Brazilian – who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax – making no goal contributions in the league so far this campaign.by kicking out at Man City’s Jeremy Doku towards the end of the match with the Man Utd winger also flapping at the Belgium international when he wagged his finger towards the Brazilian.

Before Man Utd legend Neville argued that the poor purchase is “all on the Glazers” as he defended Ten Hag from criticism over the transfer. Neville said: “Hi Phil I get what you’re saying but if the kids ask for something on a continual basis and the parents keep writing the cheque who do you blame? Context on Antony. We’d just lost to Brighton and Brentford and the club was in reactive panic mode as per usual and sanctioned and said ‘Yes’ to Casemiro and Antony. headtopics.com

“It’s all on the Glazers for complete panic and lack of leadership! They’ve done this for 10 years. CR7 to City and panic. Alexis to City and panic. Ajax couldn’t believe we’d offered that money. Owners and Directors sanction deals. Now I agree Antony needs to do better but it was never a deal to do in those circumstances.”

And McNulty responded to Neville, he said: “Morning, Gary. The Glazers context I accept completely. Terrible leadership at the top of the club but my point is the manager must have thought this player was worth paying that sort of money for having worked with him closely before and that seems very poor judgement to me. headtopics.com

