No Labels Group Will Not Field Presidential Candidate in November

The No Labels group has announced that it will not field a presidential candidate in November due to the inability to attract a candidate willing to capitalize on the dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump .

The decision comes after months of discussions and will disappoint those seeking a third-party option. However, it will be a relief to Democrats who accused the group of helping Trump in the past. This solidifies a general election rematch between Biden and Trump.

No Labels Presidential Candidate November Dissatisfaction Joe Biden Donald Trump Third-Party Democrats General Election Rematch

