No Hope of Reconciliation Between Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, Claims Royal Expert

Royal expert claims there is no hope of reconciliation between Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan doesn't feel guilty about distancing from Kate and believes Kate should have supported her more.
The ongoing rift between the two has become poisonous and Meghan sees no way to patch up the relationship. She believes Kate should apologize before they try to build bridges. The Duke of Sussex losing his close friendship with Kate is his second great loss after his mother.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex send well wishes to Princess of Wales amid cancer treatmentThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their well wishes to the Princess of Wales and her family after she revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer. The couple released a statement expressing their hope for her privacy and recovery. The princess began chemotherapy in February and remains positive about her recovery. Harry recently visited the UK to see the King, but there was no reconciliation with his brother, the Prince of Wales.
