'No expense spared and not a single corner cut': After 11 months of work, one of Japan's most beloved PS2 games is finally playable in English

More than 21 years after it was originally released, one of the true holy grails of Japanese-only games has been translated into English. Fan translator Hilltop Works, who previously translatedfor life sim Boku no Natsuyasumi 2 on Thursday. The trailer above celebrates the release, showing off a two minute slice of the game with English subtitles, UI, and in-game artwork.

There aren't many games that feel truly autobiographical, but this series draws heavily from the childhood of creator Kaz Ayabe, who was 10 years old in 1975 and has been making games in this life sim vein for the past 23 years."I was thinking that I wanted to create a game that simulates the real world, so I was trying to find a good subject for that," Ayabe said in

Despite seeming like quite a simple game, Boku no Natsuyasumi 2 was a challenging localization project for several reasons. The most obvious barrier was that its Japanese text was displayed vertically, rather than horizontally—Hilltop had to completely reprogram that aspect of the game in low-level assembly code to display text along the bottom instead.

There were other major hurdles for this translation, too, like important bits of Japanese audio that were lacking subtitles entirely: And the many drawings and other textures that had Japanese text, requiring extensive image editing:

"This has been one of the most challenging games to wrangle with but I'm beyond delighted at the state it's in," Hilltop wrote about the project when he first announced it back in March. Eight months later, the English patch is finished, and, a spin-off also designed by Kaz Ayabe. It was the first game in the Summer Vacation series to receive an English localization.

