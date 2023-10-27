No clarity and too many changes: Why England’s Cricket World Cup campaign was doomed from the start

On the stairwell outside the broadcast corridor at Sophia Gardens I remarked: “This is boring compared to Bazball isn’t it?” The reply from the man who had played in last summer’s Ashes? “Yeah, it is and I think the players are bored by it too.”

Things soon turned, Jos Buttler’s team won the series against New Zealand 3-1 and Ben Stokes scored an England-record ODI score of 182 in the third game at The Oval. Compared to the lead-up to 2019, when they played 86 matches in the format in four years, England’s preparation – less than half that number of games with their full-strength team since they won the World Cup four years ago – meant they came to India undercooked.

A lack of clarity, particularly around selection, has made things worse. The XI who faced New Zealand in the opening game at Ahmedabad three weeks ago had never played together before. They have since chopped and changed, dropping Moeen Ali after that first game and then culling their all-rounders for the third match against South Africa in Mumbai. headtopics.com

These were only announced two days before the match against Sri Lanka. And once source told i that one of the players had only agreed his deal hours before the announcement.Rob Key, the director of England men’s cricket, admitted earlier this week that David Willey, the only member of England’s squad not to get a central contract, “wasn’t best pleased”. Willey opened the bowling against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

