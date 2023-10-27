No, Cities: Skylines 2's wonky performance isn't because it's rendering everyone's teeth, insists Paradox

, somewhat unconventionally), it now wants to make it absolutely clear that, no, technical issues aren't because the game is trying to render the teeth of every single person in your city.in which one Hexcoder0 claimed the game was rendering individual teeth with no LOD (level of detail) adjustments, even when viewed from far away. They even threw together a bit of a collage feature a screenshot, a couple of character meshes, and, vitally, two red circles, to illustrate their claim.

Two days later, Paradox - presumably in some kind of damage limitation frenzy given the not exactly glittering reception the game has received - has responded by firing a statement out to press drawing attention to the"bizarre story" and denying Molargate is true.feature does not tie to citizen geometry and does not affect the performance figures of the characters," Paradox wrote.

Paradox added that,"Characters feature a lot of details that, while seemingly unnecessary now, will become relevant in the future of the project." The publisher's continuing admission that Cities: Skylines 2 is still far from being in an ideal state doesn't do much to assuage suspicions the game was unceremoniously booted out onto PC way before it was ready to go - especially given that the headtopics.com

Read more:

eurogamer »

Cancel your dental appointment, Cities: Skylines 2 devs debunk teeth as root of performance issuesThe Cities: Skylines 2 devs have debunked the theory that high-poly teeth are causing performance issues. Read more ⮕

Cities: Skylines 2 first patch now live, only for Steam users thoughThe first Cities: Skylines 2 patch notes are here, offering hotfixes for users on Steam only. Read more ⮕

Cities: Skylines 2's first performance patch is live on SteamAndy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. Read more ⮕

Why Tony Bennett’s rooting for Purdue’s Matt Painter to author Virginia-like redemptionThey're the only coaches to lose as No. 1 seeds to a No. 16. Can Purdue follow UVa's title path? 'That would be amazing,' Bennett says. Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor mystified over modern day handball ruleShrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor says he is at a loss with the handball rule in modern football. Read more ⮕

Explaining Matt Canada’s script, and why the Steelers don’t think it’s an issueThe Steelers have a terrible habit of starting slow on offense, but players say it's not as simple as blaming Canada's opening script. Read more ⮕