'No case to answer' in Finn's Law police officer welfare investigation

PC Dave Wardell and Finn had been working together for seven years when a knife attack almost took the dog's life

An investigation into the conduct of an officer whose police dog became a TV star after being attacked by a teenager has found there is no case to answer.An investigation began into "conduct with regards to police dog welfare issues" in January.The policeman and Finn were attacked in Stevenage in 2016. Both were stabbed but Finn protected his handler and almost died.

Finn recovered and returned to duty. He retired in 2017, and appeared on the ITV show two years later.Retired police dog Finn and his handler PC Dave Wardell won a Friends for Life award The assault on Finn was dealt with as a "criminal damage" offence and PC Wardell campaigned for the law to be changed for incidents involving injury to police support animals.was passed in 2019 making it more difficult for defendants to claim they had harmed a police animal in self-defence. It became known as Finn's Law.In January, Hertfordshire Police said an investigation was under way into PC Wardell's "conduct with regards to police dog welfare issues". headtopics.com

He says he has also been told about the fate of two police dogs that were taken from him during the investigation.A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "As a public service we have an absolute duty to take action when allegations of police misconduct emerge and investigate thoroughly.

"This work is often complex and can be protracted and can lead to a case being proven or disproven against the officer in question.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Dave Edwards: Chey Dunkley’s early dismissal meant Shrewsbury were done forLosing a player as influential as Chey Dunkley so early into a game was always going to have a knock-on effect. Read more ⮕

Dave Edwards: Gary O’Neil has turned Wolves around and won over fansThe way Gary O’Neil has turned Wolves around since his arrival and got the fans onside has been absolutely fantastic. Read more ⮕

Filming for Bank of Dave sequel on Netflix confirmed for 2024 directed by Chris FogginFilming for a sequel to Netflix film ‘Bank of Dave’ is set to commence in 2024 and will be directed by Chris Foggin. Read more ⮕

Tafur: Raiders’ lack of faith in Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler went beyond embarrassing lossesIt became more clear by the day that McDaniels and Ziegler had no idea what they were doing. And worse, they were in no rush to do it. Read more ⮕

Hairy Biker Dave Myers flooded with support over angel update amid cancer battleDave revealed the news about his cancer diagnosis in May 2022 Read more ⮕

Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, GM Dave ZieglerThe Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night. Read more ⮕