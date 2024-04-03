No arrests made over JK Rowling's attack on Scotland's hate crime laws

Humza Yousaf has said he was 'not surprised' that no arrests were made by police over JK Rowling's blistering attack on Scotland's new hate crime laws. The multi-millionaire author - a frequent critic of the Scottish Government's stance on transgender rights - warned on Monday the legislation on hate crime was 'wide open to abuse'. She shared pictures of transgender rapist Isla Bryson and trans butcher Andrew Miller, also known as Amy George, who abducted and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl.

She also mentioned activist Munroe Bergdof, broadcaster India Willoughby and Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre's Mridul Wadwha. Rowling said all the people mentioned 'aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them'. Police Scotland said on Tuesday they had received complaints about the messages shared by the Harry Potter author with her 14 million followers - but they were 'not assessed to be criminal'

Humza Yousaf Receives More Complaints Under Hate Crime Bill Than JK Rowling
Since the controversial hate crime legislation was rolled out in Scotland, Humza Yousaf has received more complaints than JK Rowling. Police Scotland has reportedly received almost 4,000 complaints, with the majority relating to the First Minister and JK Rowling. The complaints are said to be about Yousaf's parliamentary rant and a speech in the Scottish Parliament on June 10, 2020.

Police will not record hate crime allegations against Humza Yousaf or JK Rowling
The police in Scotland have confirmed that hate crime allegations made against Humza Yousaf and JK Rowling will not be recorded as 'non-crime hate incidents'. The allegations against Yousaf relate to a speech he made about racial diversity, while the complaints against Rowling are about her social media posts regarding transgender women. This decision comes after Tory MSP Murdo Fraser's tweet was recorded as a 'non-crime hate incident'.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says 'disinformation' is being spread about Scotland's new hate crime law
Scottish Tories argue the new legislation will be 'unworkable' and 'dangerous'. But the first minister has hit back at its critics.

Most of 3,800 hate crime complaints in Scotland made Humza Yousaf
Since the controversial legislation was rolled out on Monday almost 4,000 complaints have been made to Police Scotland.

