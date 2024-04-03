No arrests made over JK Rowling's attack on Scotland's hate crime laws

Humza Yousaf has said he was 'not surprised' that no arrests were made by police over JK Rowling's blistering attack on Scotland's new hate crime laws. The multi-millionaire author - a frequent critic of the Scottish Government's stance on transgender rights - warned on Monday the legislation on hate crime was 'wide open to abuse'. She shared pictures of transgender rapist Isla Bryson and trans butcher Andrew Miller, also known as Amy George, who abducted and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl.
She also mentioned activist Munroe Bergdof, broadcaster India Willoughby and Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre's Mridul Wadwha. Rowling said all the people mentioned 'aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them'. Police Scotland said on Tuesday they had received complaints about the messages shared by the Harry Potter author with her 14 million followers - but they were 'not assessed to be criminal'
