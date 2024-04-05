Nitro Deck Releases Hellboy Special Editions in Celebration of 30th Anniversary

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the franchise, the Nitro Deck has released special editions inspired by the Hellboy comic series. Designed by Mike Mignola , the creator of Hellboy , the Nitro Deck Hellboy Special Edition and NEO S Hellboy Special Edition bring the iconic character to life.

Both products are available for pre-order and will ship in June. Additionally, CRKD is hosting a giveaway of limited-edition signed products.

