NIT changes selections format, will use experimental rules in 2024: What it means for college basketball

The National Invitation Tournament is changing its selection process in 2024 and will no longer award automatic bids to the conference regular-season champions that don’t win their conference tournament or aren’t among the 68 teams selected to play in the men’s NCAA Tournament, the . Here’s what you need to know: Moving forward, “the NIT will guarantee two teams (based on the NET rankings) from each of six conferences (Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern).

” What this means for the college basketball landscape The NIT’s decision to shift away from guaranteed spots for all regular-season conference winners that don’t win their league tournaments will no doubt strike fear in the mid-majors, and rightly so. There is a legitimate concern that, as power conferences stretch their borders and numbers, the essence of college basketball, namely the smaller schools, will be left behind. It’s more than fair to see this is a step in that direction.

