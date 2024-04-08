Nishkam Nursery Receives Good Rating in All Categories

Nishkam Nursery , located on Lady Pit Lane, Hunslet, was rated Good in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. It completed an impressive rating turnaround for the nursery, which was previously rated as Require Improvement in March 2023. The education watchdog said: “ Staff are friendly and enthusiastic and greet children on arrival at this welcoming setting.

Children are happy to leave their parents and carers and are eager to start their learning. “Newly appointed and dedicated staff recognise the importance of getting to know children's individual learning styles, personalities, cultures and family backgrounds. Children develop a strong bond with their key person.” Staff help children to “solve minor conflicts” and give them time and space to “regulate their feelings”. As a result, children learn to be kind and caring to each other and to manage their own behaviour. Children benefit from daily activities outdoors to exercise their large muscles. This includes rolling tyres and learning to pedal bicycles. The report added: “Staff encourage parents to provide information about what their children already know and can do when they first attend. They use this information, and their own observations, to decide how to help all children. “All children, including those with SEND, make good progress from their starting points in development

Nishkam Nursery Rating Improvement Staff Children Learning Individual Behaviour Outdoor Activities Progress

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LeedsNews / 🏆 48. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ofsted: Merry Hill Infant School and Nursery found 'good'A school has been praised for its “well-considered” learning in a positive report despite losing its ‘outstanding’ grade.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

‘Our nursery was bought by private equity – prices are up and it’s not as good’As childcare providers struggle to stay afloat, private equity firms have spotted an opportunity. With nothing in the way of financial regulation, there’s money to be made, finds Florence Wilkinson

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Northampton nursery submits application to reduce size after being rated 'inadequate' by OfstedThe Nannery Ltd, which runs the ABC123 nursery in Northampton, has submitted an application to reduce the number of children allowed on site following a critical report by Ofsted. The nursery was rated 'inadequate' in all four categories, with concerns raised about hygiene, care quality, and safety. The application to reduce the size of the nursery comes after Ofsted's inspection findings were disputed by the nursery. Ofsted has since visited the nursery twice to monitor progress.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Good news is good news again in marketsInterest rates are shedding their suffocating dominance over global markets

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Erik ten Hag snaps at reporter over 'ridiculous' Man Utd stat after Chelsea loss'We are good, and we have good defending!'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Erik ten Hag snaps at reporter over 'ridiculous' Man Utd stat after Chelsea loss'We are good, and we have good defending!'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »