Nishkam Nursery Receives Good Rating in All Categories

Nishkam Nursery , located on Lady Pit Lane, Hunslet, was rated Good in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. It completed an impressive rating turnaround for the nursery, which was previously rated as Require Improvement in March 2023. The education watchdog said: “ Staff are friendly and enthusiastic and greet children on arrival at this welcoming setting.
Children are happy to leave their parents and carers and are eager to start their learning. “Newly appointed and dedicated staff recognise the importance of getting to know children's individual learning styles, personalities, cultures and family backgrounds. Children develop a strong bond with their key person.” Staff help children to “solve minor conflicts” and give them time and space to “regulate their feelings”. As a result, children learn to be kind and caring to each other and to manage their own behaviour. Children benefit from daily activities outdoors to exercise their large muscles. This includes rolling tyres and learning to pedal bicycles. The report added: “Staff encourage parents to provide information about what their children already know and can do when they first attend. They use this information, and their own observations, to decide how to help all children. “All children, including those with SEND, make good progress from their starting points in development
