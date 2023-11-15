Nintendo Switch Tips and Tricks: Dark Mode

Dark mode has become very popular of late, partly because of the belief that it may help reduce eye strain and partly because people just think it looks cool. A Nintendo Switch dark mode of sorts does exist. Just go to System Settings >Themes and choose Basic Black. This will give the home screen and menu pages a black background (games won't change, however).

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: CREATİVEBLOQ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EUROGAMER: Nintendo's Indie World Showcase Reveals Shantae Revival and MoreNintendo has aired another instalment of its Indie World showcase, bringing news of a canceled Shantae revival, plague-themed turn-based tactics, a launch date for developer Inkle's hiking adventure A Highland Song, and news of Outer Wilds' Switch release.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »

VİDEOGAMERCOM: Surviving the Zombie Hordes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Get tips and tricks from gaming expert Jay Crotty on how to survive the zombie hordes in Operation Deadbolt in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: New Attendance Allowance claim form tips to help people get up to £407 a monthThe Independent Age charity shares essential tips for filling in the Attendance Allowance claim form.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Blue Lagoon CCTV catches thieves rifling through staff coats and stealing tipsVideo footage shows multiple incidents of theft occurring within the shop, including staff wallets being stolen, tips taken from jars and cash stolen from tills.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Thieves Target Glasgow's Blue Lagoon, Stealing Tips and CashThieves have targeted Glasgow's Blue Lagoon, stealing tips and cash from tills on multiple occasions. CCTV footage shows the incidents, with staff's belongings and wallets being stolen. Blue Lagoon director is desperate to stop these incidents, especially those targeting staff.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

METROUK: This is the exact time hit the post-lunch slump — and how to beat itEyelids feeling heavy? Try these tips to feel more alert this afternoon.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »