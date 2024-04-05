Nintendo Switch OLED gets £50 discount on Amazon

If you’re looking to pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED, a new deal on Amazon has cut £50 off the original price. Nintendo is known for rarely ever reducing the price of its games and consoles, so any deal which does offer a discount, even by a small amount, is always welcome. For those who haven’t yet taken the plunge on the upgraded OLED version of the Switch, an offer on Amazon has reduced the console to its lowest price yet – albeit only for the Neon Blue/Neon Red variant.

On Amazon, the console has been reduced from £309.99 to £259.95, saving you roughly £50 in total. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so you might have to act fast. Although OLED version has been out for over two year now, this price is the lowest it has ever been – with previous sales only bringing it down to £28

Nintendo Switch OLED Amazon Discount Console Offer

