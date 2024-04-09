Nintendo shuts down online servers for Wii U and 3DS, ending online play for Call of Duty games

Nintendo Wii U and 3DS owners had a disappointing day yesterday as April 8th marked the official shutdown of all online servers for the consoles. This means that games such as Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are no longer playable online, at least not by official methods. But, this sadly means that two Call of Duty games have also gone offline, Black Ops 2 and Ghosts .

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 and Ghosts were released on the Nintendo Wii U in 2012 and 2013 respectively, with Black Ops 2 serving as a launch title for the system. These games mark the final entries in the series to be released on Nintendo platforms. This is likely due to the low Wii U sales, with the console selling just 13 million units worldwide, and the Nintendo Switch being too weak to handle modern Call of Duty titles. Although the console didn’t sell well, and the online communities for the two Call of Duty games were largely inactive, they did see a small number of players, with approximately 45 players still playing yesterday according to U/Calwings on Reddit. Image via Activision With the Nintendo servers being shut off, it now means that both games can only be played offline. It was theorized that the two games could survive the shut-off, as the Wii entries including Call of Duty 4, Black Ops 1, and Modern Warfare 3 survived the online shutdown due to the servers being privately hosted by Activision rather than utilizing Nintendo’s technolog

