Nintendo filing reveals design for dual-screen gaming device that can be split in two

), images of this device show a handheld apparatus, not too dissimilar to that of a Nintendo 3DS. Unlike the 3DS, however, this device can be split in half to allow for wireless gaming between two players.

It appears to be a handheld machine only, with no hybrid capabilities. Additionally, the top screen can face out. This is even when the device is closed. I can only assume if this product was to ever be realised, Nintendo would advise we all get some kind of case to go with it to protect the screensHere is the full description of Nintendo's recent filing, as taken from WIPO:

"This electronic apparatus comprises a first device and a second device. The first device and the second device can be detachably attached to each other. The first device has a first surface, and a first display and a first connection unit which are positioned on the first surface. headtopics.com

"The second connection unit can be connected to the first connection unit in a first orientation or in a second orientation that is the reverse from the first orientation. When in a first connection state in which the second connection part has been connected to the first connection part in the first orientation, the second rear surface is positioned so as to cover the first display.

at Gamescom, with partners shown tech demos of how well the system is designed to run. This included a souped-up version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can listen to us chat more about what the internet has dubbed the Switch 2, and its possible launch titles, in the video above. headtopics.com

