Ninja's Smart Kettle Goes Out of Stock After Price Slash

Amazon customers were sent into a spin earlier this year when Ninja slashed the price of its £99.99 smart kettle to less than £60. However, many were left disappointed as the rapid boil kettle quickly went out of stock due to its overwhelming popularity. The smart kettle can help slash energy bills in the cold, winter months due to its rapid boil capability, the option to choose the temperature of your choice and the ability to keep water warm for up to two hours.

Avid tea drinker Bethan Shufflebotham tried the smart kettle and found it to be life-changing. She mentioned that it was quick, convenient, and saved money on energy usage. The only downside was that it took a long time to make multiple cups of tea when there were many people in the house





The Swan Alexa 1.5L Smart Kettle: The Most Talked About Kettle of 2023The Swan Alexa 1.5L Smart Kettle is the most talked about kettle of 2023. It is a smart gadget that can boil water without the need to get up. The Mirror journalist Bethan Shufflebotham shares her positive experience with the kettle, stating that it is convenient and functional. The kettle is currently on sale for £59.99, down from £99.99, but only for a limited time before Black Friday.

