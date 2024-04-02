Nine-year-old girl completes triathlon to raise funds for cousin's brain injury

An nine-year-old girl from Nottingham is completing a 40-mile triathlon to raise funds for her seven-year-old cousin who suffered a rare brain injury after going into cardiac arrest. Alice Dekker, from Wollaton, decided to embark on the journey after her cousin, Lydia Lowe, from Crowle, Scunthorpe, had a cardiac arrest in January and suffered a hypoxic brain injury as a result.

Alice has now pledged to run, cycle, and swim the distance from her family home in Wollaton to the Children’s Hospital in Sheffield where Lydia is treated. Austin Dekker, 39, Alice's dad, said: "Alice's dedication is very impressive, she's certainly done us proud. "When it all happened in January, we had to be quite economical with the truth with Alice because of her age and the uncertainty around whether Lydia would live or what level of disability she was going to have. About a month later, my wife decided that it was okay for Alice to see Lydia and she was amazin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Driver who killed student while treating Nottingham city centre as a 'racetrack' jailed for nine yearsJoshua Gregory was driving at speeds of more than 80mph when he went through a red light and hit 31-year-old Oshada Jayasundera.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Nottingham contactless donation points raise £12,000 for the homelessThe initiative was launched in February 2023, with points dotted around the city.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Balaclavas, masks and loitering youths - I don't feel safe in Nottingham anymoreHoods and masks are increasingly common on city streets

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham train station to gain newly-refurbished caféNew products are promised for travellers to try

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest in talks to join Leicester City in ‘war’ against Premier LeagueThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »