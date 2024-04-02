Nine-year-old girl completes triathlon to raise funds for cousin's brain injury

An nine-year-old girl from Nottingham is completing a 40-mile triathlon to raise funds for her seven-year-old cousin who suffered a rare brain injury after going into cardiac arrest. Alice Dekker, from Wollaton, decided to embark on the journey after her cousin, Lydia Lowe, from Crowle, Scunthorpe, had a cardiac arrest in January and suffered a hypoxic brain injury as a result.
Alice has now pledged to run, cycle, and swim the distance from her family home in Wollaton to the Children’s Hospital in Sheffield where Lydia is treated. Austin Dekker, 39, Alice's dad, said: "Alice's dedication is very impressive, she's certainly done us proud. "When it all happened in January, we had to be quite economical with the truth with Alice because of her age and the uncertainty around whether Lydia would live or what level of disability she was going to have. About a month later, my wife decided that it was okay for Alice to see Lydia and she was amazin
