Nine-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death in Tragic Accident

A heartbroken family have described the moment their nine-year-old son was crushed to death when he dove from his dad's pickup truck as it hurtled towards a cliff. Tomos Rhys Bunford died after the Mitsubishi Warrior began speeding towards a sheer drop as he rode in it with his family on their rented farmland on Blaenllechau Farm in Ferndale, Wales in September 2021.

Speaking at Pontypridd Coroners’ Court on Tuesday, April 9, Tomos’ dad described making a split second decision to tell his family to throw themselves from the vehicle as he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to stop it from falling over the edge, reports the Mirror. Mum Louise Bunford told the inquest how she remembered pushing Tomos to get him as far away from the vehicle as possible. She then grabbed hold of their youngest of three children - baby Clemmie - and hurled herself out of the vehicle too before throwing Clemmie as far as she could. Their oldest child, 15-year-old Gethin whose calves the family were on their way to when the tragic incident unfolded, did not manage to get herself out of the vehicle and was still beside Rhys in the front of the vehicle when it came to a sudden stop in a jack-knife position, with the truck and the tank having turned 180 degrees. The court heard evidence that many variables could have led to the vehicle turning in such a way, such as the heavy water tank putting too much pressure on the vehicle’s rea

Boy Crushed Death Pickup Truck Cliff Accident Family Farmland Wales

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

17-Year-Old Boy Admits Killing 15-Year-Old Girl in South LondonA 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in south London. The boy denied murder and possessing a blade in a public place. Prosecutors did not accept his plea and a trial will take place in November.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Family-run cob shop opens with nine-year-old 'little boss man'A variety of breakfast cobs, cold cobs, salads, burgers, jacket potatoes and toasties are on sale, plus drinks and sweet treats from the Beeston Brownie Company

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Man Charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death of Nine-Year-Old BoyA man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in Bundoran. The accused appeared in court and was granted bail.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Nine-year-old girl completes triathlon to raise funds for cousin's brain injuryAn nine-year-old girl from Nottingham is completing a 40-mile triathlon to raise funds for her seven-year-old cousin who suffered a rare brain injury after going into cardiac arrest.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Police release images of man wanted in connection with incident involving nine-year-old boyCops have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident involving a nine-year-old boy that happened in a Scots park. The incident took place around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 17 October last year in Davidson’s Mains Park, East Barnton Gardens, Edinburgh. Due to an ongoing investigation, police would like to speak to the man in the images who they believe might be able to assist with their enquiry.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Hospital investigating claims 'visibly Jewish' nine-year-old child 'mistreated by Pro-Palestine nurses'An NHS trust is investigating claims a nine-year-old Jewish patient was 'denied correct medical care' by a number of 'Pro-Palestine' nurses at a hospital in Manchester.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »