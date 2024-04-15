Nine matches in second round of County Championship season

Nine matches in second round of County Championship seasonPlay under way at Edgbaston , Hants , Surrey & Essex Phil Cartwright, Harry Everett, Gary Smee & Deepak MahayThere's a filthy black cloud heading towards The County Ground, but just enough time for Ollie Price to reach his fourth first-class century .This innings has showed why England have high hopes for the 22-year-old and he was selected in the Lions squad over the winter.

gives Jacob Bethell a maiden first-class wicket, picking out Danny Briggs on the midwicket boundary to leave Durham four wickets down with their deficit still 25. There are still more than 50 overs to be bowled today, but the visitors could do with breaking this partnership soon if they're going to mount a push for victory.That man Dan Lawrence is back bowling again, I will drip in a few lines from speaking to him after play last night."Leaving Essex, a big part of that was because I was not getting the overs I wanted to there. It was no fault of the club, just because Simon Harmer is the best in the country.

County Championship Cricket Edgbaston Hants Surrey Essex Ollie Price First-Class Century England Lions Squad Rain

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry Brook's stunning century leads to a draw in County Championship matchEngland's Harry Brook scored an impressive unbeaten century on the final day of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire at Headingley. Despite the weather disruptions, Brook entertained the spectators with his aggressive batting, hitting 14 fours and two sixes in his innings. Yorkshire declared their innings just before tea to improve their slow-over rate. The match ended in a draw with Leicestershire yet to bat in their second innings.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 7 on day of nine-dart finishes in LeicesterChris Dobey beat Josh Rock 8-4 to win Players Championship 7 in Leicester on a day on which he was one of three players to hit a nine-dart finish.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

County Championship: Day three - text & radioFollow live text updates and BBC radio commentary from the third day of week two of the 2024 County Championship.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

County Championship: Day two - radio & textFollow live text updates and BBC radio commentary from day two of the second round of the 2024 County Championship.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

County Championship: Batters on top in Div OneFollow live text updates and BBC radio commentary from the first day of week two in the 2024 County Championship.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

County Championship: Day one - radio & textFollow live text updates and BBC radio commentary from the first day of week two in the 2024 County Championship.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »