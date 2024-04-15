Nine matches in second round of County Championship season

Nine matches in second round of County Championship seasonPlay under way at Edgbaston , Hants , Surrey & Essex Phil Cartwright, Harry Everett, Gary Smee & Deepak MahayThere's a filthy black cloud heading towards The County Ground, but just enough time for Ollie Price to reach his fourth first-class century .This innings has showed why England have high hopes for the 22-year-old and he was selected in the Lions squad over the winter.
gives Jacob Bethell a maiden first-class wicket, picking out Danny Briggs on the midwicket boundary to leave Durham four wickets down with their deficit still 25. There are still more than 50 overs to be bowled today, but the visitors could do with breaking this partnership soon if they're going to mount a push for victory.That man Dan Lawrence is back bowling again, I will drip in a few lines from speaking to him after play last night."Leaving Essex, a big part of that was because I was not getting the overs I wanted to there. It was no fault of the club, just because Simon Harmer is the best in the country.
County Championship Cricket Edgbaston Hants Surrey Essex Ollie Price First-Class Century England Lions Squad Rain
