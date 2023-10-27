Nile Rogers and CHIC announced as first act of Dalby Forest's Forestry Live gigs for summer 2024

Musical pioneers Nile Rodgers & CHIC will bring the ultimate party to Dalby Forest on Saturday, June 22 with support from British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and 80s inspired contemporary pop band Deco. Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests.

