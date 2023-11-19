Nigel Farage to Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2023

Nigel Farage is going to be hitting our screens tomorrow for the first installment of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2023. The former UKIP leader is controversially entering the jungle as the highest-paid contestant ever. Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Farage will be the second controversial right-wing politician in consecutive years to enter the jungle. But it appears Farage is going to be 'exempt' from some of the show’s famous bushtucker trials.





🏆 12. MetroUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigel Farage in Negotiations for I'm A Celebrity AppearanceFormer Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is reportedly in advanced discussions with ITV's show producers to participate in I'm A Celebrity. The potential deal, valued at up to £1 million, is being arranged through The Visionary Talent Agency. TV producers are confident that signing Nigel will ensure another successful series, following last year's hit season featuring Matt Hancock. Other rumored contestants include jockey Frankie Dettori and Josie Gibson from This Morning.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Nigel Farage ‘giving very serious consideration’ to joining I’m A CelebrityThe former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said he has previously turned down requests but has been in contractual talks over the last few days.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Nigel Farage giving 'serious consideration' to joining ITV's I'm A CelebrityThe former Brexit Party leader could join this year's line-up of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! following reports of a lucrative £1million deal.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Nigel Farage ‘giving very serious consideration’ to joining I’m A CelebrityThe former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said he has previously turned down requests but has been in contractual talks over the last few days.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Nigel Farage confirms I’m A Celebrity talks and fans threaten boycottThe former UKIP and Brexit Party leader says he will confirm whether he is joining ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 'within the next 48 hours'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Nigel Farage Speaks Out On Reports He's Doing This Year's I'm A CelebrityAsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK, based in the London office. He leads our mainstream TV coverage, focusing on daytime, primetime entertainment and drama. Ash first joined HuffPost UK in 2011 and has written for other titles including the Daily Star, Heat and Digital Spy.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »