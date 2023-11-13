Nigel Farage to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Nigel Farage said he has been “demonised” over the years and wants to show people he is not “mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty” as it was confirmed he will enter the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, 59, will be joined by Britney Spears’ sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and singer Marvin Humes on the ITV show.

Other famous faces in the line-up are First Dates star Fred Sirieix, reality star Sam Thompson, YouTuber Nella Rose, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard. Farage follows in the footsteps of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was voted to complete numerous bushtucker trials before he made it to the final of the show last year. The GB News host said he thinks he will face the same fate, saying: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trial

