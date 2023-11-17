Nigel Farage Joins I'm a Celebrity in the Australian Bush

Nigel Farage is a brilliant signing for I'm a Celebrity.

Will this infamous right wing politician try to explain the Maastricht treaty to fellow contestants like Britney Spears' sister? Or debate his plan to ban immigrants from claiming benefits for five years to Tik Tok star Nella Rose- whose family originally came to Britain from the Congo via Belgium? What fun we'll have watching Nigel explain the shortcomings of the single market and the EU to Danielle from East Enders or Nick from Hollyoaks. Sadly, that joy will have to wait. Currently, Nigel has been dumped in a remote area of the Australian bush with This Morning's Josie Gibson and Nella, charged with winning challenges for the rest of the camp mates thousands of miles away in Queensland. All will be revealed on Sunday when Ant and Dec launch the new series. How the Marmite Man of British politics performs in these gruelling opening days surrounded by sand, dust and sweltering heat- not mention millions of flies- will very much affect his relationships with the other contestant

