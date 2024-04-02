NIFL Championship: The intriguing title race in Northern Ireland's second tier

The league leaders who can't go up, the fallen giants, the challengers without a home and a team looking for back-to-back titles. With six points separating the top four with five games left, the NIFL Championship may not be the tightest of title races - you just have to look at the Premier League or Championship in England. But with stories everywhere you look, Northern Ireland's second tier could be one of the most intriguing anywhere in Europe with four teams very much in the mix.

With five games to go, where all the challengers face each other in the split, things are heating up. BBC Sport takes a look at the contenders and their stories.Dundela have a team filled with Irish Premiership experience and a number of exciting young players under Stephen Gourley Dundela have been the outstanding side in this year's Championship and deservedly lead the pack heading into the home stretch. However, despite their success, they cannot be promoted to the Irish Premiershi

