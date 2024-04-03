Nicole Richie's Children Make Red Carpet Debut to Support Her New Film

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's rarely-seen children made their red carpet debut to support their mum's new film. Daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, attended the premiere of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead in Los Angeles.

The teenagers matched the rest of the family in all-black outfits. Nicole opted for a black bodycon dress with a statement gold neckline.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicole Richie and Children Attend Film Premiere with FamilyNicole Richie and her children were seen cosying up to their mother and grandmother at the premiere of Nicole's new film. Joel Madden shared a sweet family photo of the siblings with their mom and grandmother, captioning it with words of celebration. Nicole and her daughter Harlow looked strikingly similar, with Harlow's hair resembling her aunt Sofia Richie's iconic long locks. Harlow looked effortlessly stylish in her outfit.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Caring foster mum transformed the lives of more than 40 children'She loved children. Children were her life'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Sofia Richie shares bond-building shampoo and conditioner she’s ‘obsessed’ withMum-to-be Sofia Richie has revealed in a TikTok video the three K18 damage-defending products she swears by for keeping her hair healthy – here's where to buy them

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Helen Skelton delights with precious photo of wild-haired daughter ElsieThe Countryfile presenter shares three children with her ex Richie Myler

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Meet Nicole Kidman's 4 children: All about her kids with Keith Urban and Tom CruiseThe Big Little Lies star adores motherhood

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Nicole Kidman confirms she and Reese Witherspoon are talking about Big Little Lies season three...Nicole Kidman confirms her hit drama 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 is on the way. Nicole reveals it's one of her favorite roles, and lets the audience know she'll be bringing them 'a third one.'

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »