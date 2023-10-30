Nicola Peltz reveals Brooklyn Beckham's incredible gift for their 4th anniversary

never shy from showing their affection on social media, so it comes as no surprise that they marked their 4th anniversary in a very public way.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the actress shared a snap of the beautiful bouquets of flowers her doting husband had surprised her with. The bouquets consisted of white roses, tiny chrysanthemums and large daisies."Happy 4th anniversary my love, thank you for the beautiful flowers. I love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham," gushed Nicola., and said: "Dear Nicola. The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life .

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to get their wish of a Peltz Beckham baby, as Nicola has previously said she isn't in any rush to start a family., the actress revealed her family plans: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 4 year anniversary with a stylish throwbackIt’s clear that love and style go hand in hand... Read more ⮕

Victoria Beckham’s ‘quiet night in’ outfit is obviously super glamThe Spice Girl shared at-home images with Nicola Peltz, Mia Regan and her four children, who also looked effortlessly chic Read more ⮕

Nicola Sturgeon faces questions amid claims Covid WhatsApps 'deleted'SCOTTISH ministers have key questions to answer amid reports that WhatsApp messages about decisions taken during the Covid pandemic have been… Read more ⮕

WhatsApp messages about pandemic deleted from Nicola Sturgeon's phoneScotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon manually deleted WhatsApp messages about the pandemic from her phone, according to a report. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has found that a majority of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic have not been retained. Read more ⮕

Nicola Sturgeon's WhatsApp messages about pandemic manually deletedScotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is among several senior Scottish Government figures whose WhatsApp messages about the pandemic were manually deleted from their phones, according to documents given to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The inquiry's legal team believes that the majority of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic have not been retained. The Scottish Government has been asked to disclose communications, including those through informal channels such as WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, or Signal. Read more ⮕

Nicola Sturgeon's WhatsApp messages on pandemic manually deletedScotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon's WhatsApp messages regarding the pandemic were manually deleted from her phone, according to documents provided to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The inquiry's legal team believes that the majority of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic have not been retained. The Scottish Government has been asked to disclose communications, including those through informal channels like WhatsApp. Read more ⮕