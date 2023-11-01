Nicky Clark double ends St Johnstone nightmare as Kilmarnock lose away

NOBODY at St Johnstone was attempting to gloss over the weekend departure of their manager Steven MacLean or his assistant Liam Craig as they took on Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership at McDiarmid Park tonight.

“This was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Saints chief executive Stan Harris underneath a glowing tribute to the former striker and ex-midfielder. Would making the difficult call to dispense with the services of an icon like MacLean, who played over 200 games for St Johnstone and scored the winner in the 2014 Scottish Cup final, and a great like Craig, their all-time appearance record holder and a double winner in 2021, have the desired effect? It certainly seemed to do something.

There was no dubiety about his second. Clark rose and met a Graham Carey free kick with a powerful header which left Dennis with no chance. Having been sidelined since February and having not netted since last November, there was no hiding his delight. headtopics.com

It looked very much as if the visitors’ dire away record was set to continue and caretaker manager Alec Cleland, the former Dundee United, Rangers and Everton full-back who was taking temporary charge of a team for the fifth time in his coaching career, was set to enjoy a triumphant evening against all the odds. But Kilmarnock fought back well.

