Nicholas Galitzine to Star in New Queer Period Drama with Julianne Moore

He cemented himself as an on-screen heartthrob after appearing in Red, White & Royal Blue, the LGBTQ+ rom-com that secured fans' affections around the world despite being branded 'bland' by critics. Now, Nicholas Galitzine, 29, looks to leave viewers hot under the collar once again in his new queer period drama Mary & George, featuring Hollywood's Julianne Moore.

Based on the book The King's Assassin by Benjamin Woolley, the Sky series tells the true story of Mary Villiers, who directed her charming and handsome son, George, to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his powerful lover. The 'dangerously daring historical psychodrama' is a very steamy account of the private life of the eccentric King James I (played by Tony Curran), with the first trailer for the seven-part miniseries showing plenty of sex scenes and risqué moment

