Nicholas Almost Landed a Role in Dunkirk

While now best known for his roles in Red, White And Royal Blue, Mary & George and the upcoming rom-com The Idea Of You , Nicholas almost landed a part in the war epic . Initially, Nicholas began to improvise, but wound up just “staring” at the filmmaker for what “feels like an eternity”. “And I finally plucked up the courage to say, ‘I’m sorry, Christopher Nolan , you have the wrong scene or I’d just been royally screwed up by my team’,” he said.

Disappointingly, Nicholas didn’t share what happened next… but what we do know is that it didn’t result in him landing a role in Dunkirk. Interestingly, Nicholas is about to star as a music heartthrob in The Idea Of You, a big-screen adaptation of the book of the same name, which began life as Harry Styles fanfiction. as a single mum who falls for a boyband star after a chance meeting when she takes her daughter to attend Coachell

