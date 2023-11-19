Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios Crowned Miss Universe 2023

The 23-year-old mental health activist and audio-visual producer is the first delegate from Nicaragua to win the title. Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe 2023 at the 72nd annual beauty pageant held in San Salvador last night - making history as the first delegate from Nicaragua to win the title. In addition to Sheynnis' victory, the event saw several more historic firsts, including two mother candidates, two transgender women and a plus-size individual.

Sheynnis, 23, pipped Anntonia Porsild of Thailand for the prestigious title, and looked elated as she was crowned by last year's winner, USA's R'Bonney Nola Gabriel. Two trans women featured at the pageant this year. Rikkie Kollé, a 22-year-old LGBTQIA+ rights activist who was crowned Miss Netherlands in July and Miss Portugal's Marina Machete, 23, who works as cabin crew, and was named as her country's entry in Octobe





Miss Universe allows married women and mothers to compete for the first timeThe first Miss Universe to ever allow married women and mothers to take part has kicked off in El Salvador - and the stunning costumed are a sight to behold. Pageant queens stepped out in extravagant bejewelled ensembles for the costume show - with everything from an Oxford English Dictionary to tulips, and even air-planes, on display. An array of animals such as butterflies, goats and birds graced the stage in an explosion of colour - and one entry even dressed as a cobbled street. The final of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, with the person coming out on top crowned by last year's winner, USA's R'Bonney Nola Gabriel. After updating its eligibility rules last year, married women and mothers are allowed to compete in Miss Universe for the very first time - held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena, San Salvador

Miss Universe Pageant Company Files for BankruptcyThe trans activist company behind the Miss Universe pageant has sensationally filed for bankruptcy just days before the pageant is due to take place in El Salvador. Thai-native and trans woman Anne Jakrajutatip acquired the event for $20 million in 2022 from IMG Media, adding it to the portfolio of JKN Global Group. Despite missing a loan repayment, the company insists that the event will go ahead as planned.

