NI Water closes access to sites due to scrambler damage at reservoir

NI Water has taken steps to close access to some of its sites following " scrambler damage " at a Co Antrim reservoir. Problems caused by scramblers and quad bikes have been ongoing at Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus despite numerous warnings.

The latest damage caused in the area over the Easter holidays is "compromising the safety of the structure of the dams" and has resulted in NI Water taking steps to close access to some of its sites.

NI Water Scrambler Damage Woodburn Reservoir Carrickfergus Safety Closure

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NI Water closes access to some sites after 'scrambler damage' at reservoirRecent damage is 'compromising the safety of the structure of the dams'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Councillor accuses watchdog of 'doing nothing for years' about 'pollution'Residents and councillors have been monitoring the water at a reservoir close to an aggregate quarry

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Water levels at Greater Manchester reservoir are shockingly lowThe reason behind the low water levels is a mystery

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Beverley: Plans to turn former underground water reservoir into four-bedroomed housePlans have been resubmitted to turn a redundant underground water reservoir near Beverley into a four-bedroomed house.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Study examines prevalence of birth defects following direct potable reuse water system implementationDirect potable reuse (DPR) water systems add purified wastewater directly to a water distribution system, instead of first passing water through an environmental buffer such as a lake or reservoir. These systems are being considered in some water-stressed regions across the U.S. to address water shortages.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Infrastructure Minister rules out household water charges for NI Water fundingThe Infrastructure Minister has ruled out the introduction of household water charges to help with the future funding of NI Water. Inadequate investment in water infrastructure has been identified as a long-term issue in Northern Ireland, with a recent NI Audit Office report showing that funding allocated for 2023-25 is "significantly below" what NI Water requires to deliver on planned objectives. Recently, the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs committee was told the introduction of household water charges would be the biggest revenue raiser in Northern Ireland, bringing the region into line with the rest of the UK. It comes as Stormont is under pressure to raise £113m of its own revenue in its next budget.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »