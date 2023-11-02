NI's oldest working cinema to temporarily close for £6.5m rejuvenation project

Northern Ireland's oldest working cinema is to close for over a year while it undergoes a £6.5m refurbishment.

As part of the project two of the heritage film theatres will double as intimate live performance spaces; the Strand’s iconic balcony screen will be transformed into a world-class performance space, seating 250; while the restored front stalls will be transformed into a unique theatre space for 160.

Accessibility at the cinema has been an issue over the years as those with disabilities or mobility problems have been unable to access certain parts of The Strand. Quality, affordable spaces will also be available for hire by community and charity groups, strengthening the Strand’s long history of impactful community outreach. headtopics.com

"We are very excited for this new stage in the Strand's life to commence and I know the staff here are very excited to see certain improvements, particularly the improved accessibility that will enable us to bring even more people together.

Last year, Belfast City Council helped the Arts Centre secure £4.09 million from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund. Additional funding from the Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a variety of funding sources, including public and corporate sponsorships will be used to fund the project. headtopics.com

The Strand has a packed programme of screening and events running right through to its closure in February 2024, including lots of festive favourites for all the family. There are also opportunities to name a seat in support of the redevelopment, starting from just £180.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania before Northern Ireland v HungaryLive text updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania followed by Northern Ireland against Hungary in the Women's Nations League qualifiers, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Read more ⮕

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland venue and ticket pricing confirmedNorthern Ireland Women take on the Republic of Ireland in their final UEFA Nations League game next month Read more ⮕

Flooding reported in Northern Ireland as Storm Ciaran approachesFlooding has been reported in parts of Northern Ireland as police urged people against travelling due to an amber rain warning. Storm Ciaran is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of England and Wales. Read more ⮕

Flooding hits Northern Ireland amid rain warning as Storm Ciaran approachesThe latest heavy rain has come before Storm Ciaran, which is expected to batter the UK and Ireland later this week. Read more ⮕

Flooding reported in Northern Ireland as Storm Ciaran approachesFlooding has been reported in parts of Northern Ireland as police urged people against travelling due to an amber rain warning. Storm Ciaran is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of England and Wales. Read more ⮕

Commemoration of Troubles shooting warns of risks to Northern IrelandA commemoration marking the 30th anniversary of a Troubles shooting that claimed eight lives has been warned of the risks posed by those wanting to drag Northern Ireland backwards. Read more ⮕