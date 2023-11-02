NI's oldest working cinema to temporarily close for £6.5m rejuvenation project

Northern Ireland's oldest working cinema is to close for over a year while it undergoes a £6.5m refurbishment.
As part of the project two of the heritage film theatres will double as intimate live performance spaces; the Strand’s iconic balcony screen will be transformed into a world-class performance space, seating 250; while the restored front stalls will be transformed into a unique theatre space for 160.
Accessibility at the cinema has been an issue over the years as those with disabilities or mobility problems have been unable to access certain parts of The Strand. Quality, affordable spaces will also be available for hire by community and charity groups, strengthening the Strand’s long history of impactful community outreach. headtopics.com
"We are very excited for this new stage in the Strand's life to commence and I know the staff here are very excited to see certain improvements, particularly the improved accessibility that will enable us to bring even more people together.
Last year, Belfast City Council helped the Arts Centre secure £4.09 million from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund. Additional funding from the Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a variety of funding sources, including public and corporate sponsorships will be used to fund the project. headtopics.com
The Strand has a packed programme of screening and events running right through to its closure in February 2024, including lots of festive favourites for all the family. There are also opportunities to name a seat in support of the redevelopment, starting from just £180.
United Kingdom Headlines
Updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania before Northern Ireland v HungaryLive text updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania followed by Northern Ireland against Hungary in the Women's Nations League qualifiers, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Read more ⮕