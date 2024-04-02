NI Razorbacks AFC Receives £600 Support from Energia Group

NI Razorbacks American Football Club have secured £600 in support from Energia Group through its charitable Helping Hands initiative. The funding has been used to purchase new training equipment for players of all ages at the Belfast club.

American Football is growing in popularity in Northern Ireland, fueled by increased coverage of the NFL and Superbowl. NI Razorbacks AFC is one of several amateur American football squads in the region.

